I-516 WB closed at Exit 7A Augusta Road due to accident

I-516 westbound is shut down at Exit 7A, Augusta Road, due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

516 west bound is shut down at exit 7a (Augusta Rd) due to accident involving a tractor/trailer. Avoid area, use other routes. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) January 5, 2017

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes at this time.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.