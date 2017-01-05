Hampton County drug bust lands 11 men, 1 woman in jail

Eleven men and one woman are behind bars in Hampton County on a plethora of drug-related charges including manufacturing, possession, distribution, proximity, and child endangerment.

On Dec. 20, the Hampton County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, conducted HC13, which resulted in the arrests.

Below is a list of the individuals arrested, along with their charges:

Tyree Lamar Barker, 37, Estill - X2/manufacturing/distribution of cocaine base third or subsequent offense

Aaron Maurice Booker, 37, Varnville - X2/manufacturing/distribution of cocaine base first offense

Stephan Aaron Carter, 29, Fairfax - manufacturing/distribution of cocaine base first/possession of other substance with intent to distribute, first offense

Aubrey Jermaine "Button" Grant, 40, Hampton - distribution of crack/proximity

Kenneth "Buck" Harris, 40, Varnville - distribution of marijuana/proximity

Dontavious Ronard Hutchinson, 25, Estill - manufacturing/distribution of cocaine base first offense/manufacturing/possession of other substance with intent to distribute, first offense

Timothy Lavern Mitchell, 27, Beaufort - manufacturing/distribution of cocaine base third or subsequent offense/manufacturing/possession of other susbstance with intent to distribute, third offense

Marcus Antwane Morris, 27, Varnville - distribution of marijuana

Joseph Smart, Jr., 38, Estill - manufacturing/distribution of cocaine base, first

Chanittra Boles Speaks, 38, Hampton - distribution of crack/proximity/child endangerment

Rodney Oneal Stokes, 43, Hampton - distribution of crack X3/proximity X3

Rondell Jalor Wright, 31, Hampton - distribution of crack X2/proximity/child endangerment

Additional arrests and charges may be forthcoming. Sheriff T.C. Smalls commends officers of HCSO and SLED for a smooth operation that was conducted professionally with the utmost concern and focus on the safety of all involved, including the public.

"The Hampton County Sheriff's Office continues to be vigilant in our Zero Tolerance Campaign against the manufacturing, possession, and selling of illegal drugs for the benefit of our citizens and their families," Sheriff Smalls said in a release.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.