Police investigating robbery at South State Bank on Mall Blvd.

The South State Bank on Mall Boulevard was robbed around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A suspect entered the business, displayed a gun and demanded cash. Employees complied with the suspect’s demands, according to police.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction, possibly in a white vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male standing approximately 6 feet tall. During the incident, he wore a dark-colored hooded jacket, a face covering, gloves and dark pants.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

