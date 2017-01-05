Public art exhibit on HHI postponed until 2018

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing elderly woman who was last seen on Saturday around 6 p.m. Georgia Cauley, 71, was last seen in the 7500 block of Skidaway Drive.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle struck by an SUV on Ogeechee Road near Southwest Middle School around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.More >>
The 6th annual Sailing Regatta for children with autism and special needs was held Saturday at Lake Mayer.More >>
An accomplished Savannah author held a book signing Saturday for his fourth book. Robert Cohen, who was born with Cerebral Palsy, says despite the challenges that came with the illness, he has not let it slow him down.More >>
Officer Tron Lewis was killed in a motorcycle wreck Saturday around noon on Highway 17 when, he was off duty riding his motorcycle, a driver pulled out in front of him.More >>
