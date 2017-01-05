Public art exhibit on HHI postponed until 2018

A popular exhibit on Hilton Head Island has been postponed for a year following the devastation caused by Hurricane Matthew.

The Community Foundation of the Lowcountry announced that its public art exhibit scheduled for this fall will be on hold until Fall 2018. The exhibit takes place during October, November, and December in an odd-numbered year. It features guest artists from all across the country who submit work for judging and selection. The pieces are then installed around the Honey Horn Museum grounds, and it's free for the public to enjoy.

The exhibition is a product of the public art fund managed by the organization, but because of Hurricane Matthew, the agency had to redirect its energy.

“The community foundation’s focus right now is disaster recovery. We didn’t think it was the best time to raise money for our public art fund. Additionally, a lot of our donors, both individuals and businesses, were hit by the hurricane. They had their homes damaged, their businesses damaged," said Jean Heyduck, Community Foundation of the Lowcountry.

The foundation has distributed more than $100,000 to about seven organizations in the Lowcountry, directly helping victims of the hurricane. The new dates for the exhibition are October 2018 through January 2019.

