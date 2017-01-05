HHI brewery back open after two-and-a-half months

It’s been more than two months since the doors at a local Hilton Head Island brewery have been open.

Water damage and power outages caused the company to put operations on hold while staff worked to bounce back from the storm. WTOC spoke to one of the bartenders who recapped how the past few weeks have been since the hurricane’s arrival.

Chris Justice found himself working only two days a week once Hurricane Matthew hit.

“I pull up and I see a water line on the door, and I’m like ugh that’s no good, walk inside, there’s mud all over the floor," Justice said.

It was remnants of water damage after hurricane winds and heavy rain buckled the roof.

“There was actually a big hole right here where it just poured through like a waterfall coming through. Just wet. Wet and spoiled. It soured them. When you walked in that room, it smelled like vinegar," he said.

The brewery lost more than $60,000 worth of beer, and equipment backorders slowed down recovery, but a smart move during the evacuation may have helped save the day.

"Because of power, we were scared we lost everything; talked the boss into letting me bring these down to the other locations. I was like, 'we had to test them out anyway. We did; they were good thank goodness, so at least we had a little bit of product to open back up with," Justice said.

The brewery is back up and running, but for employees like Chris, it will take some time to make up the 80 days the business was closed.

"I can definitely tell you being down that long was tough. It hurt me. I don’t really want to talk about it. We made good money at the other location. I had enough to survive off of, let’s say that," said Justice.

