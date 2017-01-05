Former Savannah Fire captain denied bond for second time after Oct. 2015 incident at Applebee's

A former Savannah Fire captain remains in jail after a judge denied his bond Monday afternoon.

Developments in the aggravated assault case against a former Savannah Fire captain.

Thursday, Barry Arnold returned to Chatham County Superior Court to ask for another chance at bond, after it was denied last month.

The former firefighter was indicted on multiple charges accusing him of making racial slurs to employees and other customers and then pulling out a gun at the Applebee's on Abercorn Street back in October of 2015. Police say Arnold even started a fight inside the restaurant.

However, when Judge James Bass asked Arnold's lawyers what had changed with their client since the last bond hearing, they had nothing to say.

Judge Bass, in turn, denied bond once again.

As of Thursday afternoon, Arnold is sitting in the Chatham County Detention Center facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, simple battery, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

