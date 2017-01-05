DUI Less Safe charges for those below .08 BAC - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

DUI Less Safe charges for those below .08 BAC

By Tesia Reed, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOC/file image) (Source: WTOC/file image)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Did you know if you get behind the wheel after drinking you could still get a DUI charge even if you are below the legal limit?

That is the case for almost two dozen people in our area since the New Year holiday. Out of 24 DUI's in the last few days, 19 of those people are facing DUI Less Safe charges.

"It's not uncommon for people to get a DUI less safe,” said Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department Lt. Anthony Gallo.

For most people, they think of the .08 legal limit when it comes to getting a DUI. There are two types of DUI charges. DUI per se which means the blood-alcohol level of the driver is greater than the legal limit.

"A lot of the cars we stop are in that gray area,” said Lt. Gallo.

DUI Less Safe means you are driving under the influence and even though you blow below the legal limit, you're not considered safe to be on the road.

"Per se, DUI is .08 grams percent. You can still get a DUI blow that up to .05 grams percent depending on your sobriety,” said Lt. Gallo.

A lot of times people who get this charge are either speeding or failing to maintain their own lane.
Lt. Gallo tells me they also have trouble passing a field sobriety test or they have no control over their motor skills. It all depends on how you're driving and how sober you are.

"If you're drinking, anything you should consider taking a cab or having other arrangements or a designated driver,” Lt. Gallo said.

He tells me the DUI Less Safe carries the same weight as a DUI and in Georgia that could mean at least $10,000 and, in Georgia, could stay on your record forever.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • SCMPD searching for missing elderly woman

    SCMPD searching for missing elderly woman

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:46:11 GMT
    Georgia Cauley (Source: SCMPD)Georgia Cauley (Source: SCMPD)

    The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing elderly woman who was last seen on Saturday around 6 p.m. Georgia Cauley, 71, was last seen in the 7500 block of Skidaway Drive. 

    More >>

    The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing elderly woman who was last seen on Saturday around 6 p.m. Georgia Cauley, 71, was last seen in the 7500 block of Skidaway Drive. 

    More >>

  • Tybee Island Officer dead after Hwy 17 wreck

    Tybee Island Officer dead after Hwy 17 wreck

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:33:22 GMT
    Florist John David made a wreath for the Tybee Police Department in honor of Officer Lewis (Source: WTOC)Florist John David made a wreath for the Tybee Police Department in honor of Officer Lewis (Source: WTOC)

    The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle struck by an SUV on Ogeechee Road near Southwest Middle School around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

    More >>

    The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle struck by an SUV on Ogeechee Road near Southwest Middle School around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

    More >>

  • Special needs Sailing Regatta held at Lake Mayer

    Special needs Sailing Regatta held at Lake Mayer

    Saturday, April 8 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-04-09 02:50:19 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    The 6th annual Sailing Regatta for children with autism and special needs was held Saturday at Lake Mayer. 

    More >>

    The 6th annual Sailing Regatta for children with autism and special needs was held Saturday at Lake Mayer. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly