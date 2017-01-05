Savannah City Council members to vote on Highlands issues

As the development of the Highlands area of Savannah continues, so to do the discussions of land development in Savannah City Council Chambers.

On Thursday's agenda were two items regarding economic and infrastructure development. The area's development is still a top priority for lawmakers, as that part of the city and county continues to grow.

To make sure the years-long project of development stays on track, whether homes, businesses or roads, the city voted on several items. The first was the approval of a roughly 20-acre plot off Highlands Boulevard, where 44 single-family lots are planned to go. The other was the approval of an intergovernmental agreement with Chatham County for the widening of Highlands Boulevard.

"The state has said they will be very aggressive, within 24 months, with the Effingham Highway. We want to make sure that when we do that, the four lanes are in place at the same time, because obviously, once you do it after the construction is taking place, it is much more disruptive, so we would like for that to be in sync," said Alderman Van Johnson, District 1.

Again, both items passed, and we'll continue to monitor the progress in the Highlands area.

