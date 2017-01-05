New Military Science building opens at Georgia Southern

Some college students are going on to lead our nation's military, thanks in part to training through ROTC.

Those students at Georgia Southern University now have a modern place to learn those skills.

The new Military Science building looks great inside and out, but the people who really appreciate it are the ones who've been in the old temporary building across campus for more than a decade. The ribbon was cut Thursday afternoon on the $9.5 million building. It's 32,000 square feet - more than tripling what they had in their temporary office building. It gives room for instructors to gather all 180 students together at one time and have space for them all.

"We now have the facilities to support them in the same classroom, in the same building, under the same roof, and utilize the equipment without people piling on one another," said Ltc. Erik Kjonnerod, GSU ROTC.

They broke ground for the building back in November of 2015.

