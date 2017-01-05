Winter Weather Storm: Locals prepare for airline cancellations, delays

Wintry weather will hit parts of the South including North and Central Georgia on Friday. While Savannah will be spared, we will still feel a ripple effect in terms of travel at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.

Airlines respond to storms before they hit, so it is possible to see flight changes Friday morning ahead of the weather. Local airport officials urge all travelers, no matter where you are flying, to check your flight status early and often.

"Airlines are really good if you sign up for notifications. They'll send you the most recent changes; updates. They'll let you know if you need to change your flight because of weather," said Lori Lynah, Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, Spokeswoman.

As you know, even if you are going to a destination that is not experiencing bad weather or the bad weather hasn't hit yet, your travel plans can still be impacted.

"We're talking about flights to Atlanta. You probably will see some rescheduling of flights or some cancelations ahead of the weather. Charlotte is going to be involved as well, and I think there's probably going to be just a lot of uncertainty throughout the weekend," said Lynah.

Even if you're flying out after the storm, you will still need to pay attention to potential cancellations and delays because airlines will still be playing catch-up trying to get all of the passengers who were affected to their final destinations.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.