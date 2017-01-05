Bulloch County Sheriff's Office hires first female investigator

Bulloch County's newest sheriff's investigator sees the job as a chance to serve and help her community.

Prenethia Cone grew up in Bulloch County but started her law enforcement career in Florida. She came home and started working as a jailer, then bailiff and then patrol deputy. Then came the offer to be the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office first female and first African-American investigator.

“I was honored and humbled to be thought of for the position. I went home and prayed about it,” said Inv. Cone.

She joins an experienced staff but brings her own experiences to the team.

“What impresses me about Pre is, not only will she talk to somebody and take a report, she really cares about people,” said Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown.

She sees herself as simply a member of the team but knows others may see her differently.

“Maybe as a female, there are females that will talk to me more than they would my male counterparts. I think that will help a great deal,” said Cone.

Her boss and co-workers feel she will be able to open doors in the community for the sheriff’s office.

