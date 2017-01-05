Bulloch County Sheriff's Office hires first female investigator - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Bulloch County Sheriff's Office hires first female investigator

(Source: BCSO) (Source: BCSO)
BULLOCH CO., GA (WTOC) -

Bulloch County's newest sheriff's investigator sees the job as a chance to serve and help her community.

Prenethia Cone grew up in Bulloch County but started her law enforcement career in Florida. She came home and started working as a jailer, then bailiff and then patrol deputy. Then came the offer to be the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office first female and first African-American investigator.

“I was honored and humbled to be thought of for the position. I went home and prayed about it,” said Inv. Cone.

She joins an experienced staff but brings her own experiences to the team.

“What impresses me about Pre is, not only will she talk to somebody and take a report, she really cares about people,” said Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown.

She sees herself as simply a member of the team but knows others may see her differently.

“Maybe as a female, there are females that will talk to me more than they would my male counterparts. I think that will help a great deal,” said Cone.

Her boss and co-workers feel she will be able to open doors in the community for the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • SCMPD searching for missing elderly woman

    SCMPD searching for missing elderly woman

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:46:11 GMT
    Georgia Cauley (Source: SCMPD)Georgia Cauley (Source: SCMPD)

    The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing elderly woman who was last seen on Saturday around 6 p.m. Georgia Cauley, 71, was last seen in the 7500 block of Skidaway Drive. 

    More >>

    The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing elderly woman who was last seen on Saturday around 6 p.m. Georgia Cauley, 71, was last seen in the 7500 block of Skidaway Drive. 

    More >>

  • Tybee Island Officer dead after Hwy 17 wreck

    Tybee Island Officer dead after Hwy 17 wreck

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:33:22 GMT
    Florist John David made a wreath for the Tybee Police Department in honor of Officer Lewis (Source: WTOC)Florist John David made a wreath for the Tybee Police Department in honor of Officer Lewis (Source: WTOC)

    The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle struck by an SUV on Ogeechee Road near Southwest Middle School around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

    More >>

    The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle struck by an SUV on Ogeechee Road near Southwest Middle School around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

    More >>

  • Special needs Sailing Regatta held at Lake Mayer

    Special needs Sailing Regatta held at Lake Mayer

    Saturday, April 8 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-04-09 02:50:19 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    The 6th annual Sailing Regatta for children with autism and special needs was held Saturday at Lake Mayer. 

    More >>

    The 6th annual Sailing Regatta for children with autism and special needs was held Saturday at Lake Mayer. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly