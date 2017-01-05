HHI Recreation Center Association breaks ground on new expansion - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

HHI Recreation Center Association breaks ground on new expansion

By Georgiaree Godfrey, Reporter
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -

The Hilton Head Island Recreation Center Association broke ground on their newest project, which has seen set back after set back.

The current building has been used since 1988 and is used for after-school recreational programs as well as daycare services. The group has been trying to remodel and expand the current building for the past 12 years.

But council disagreements, other priorities in the community and Hurricane Matthew caused major delays in the project.

Thursday, the organization’s vision came to fruition as crews cleared off the land to prepare for the new structure.

“I’m probably standing where the new lobby is going to be. We’re building a building that will extend beyond our current one, which will have a new gymnasium, meeting rooms, community rooms. We’re going to have an upstairs walking deck for people and fitness facilities and those are the new things, but we’re also going to be improving our locker rooms and the existing building,” said HHI Rec Center Association Executive Director Frank Soule.

The project is estimated to be between $12 and $13 million.

They will also be renovating the indoor pool and replacing that building’s dome.

