Building code changed for tiny house project in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Coming out of the Savannah City Council meeting on Thursday, we're learning the tiny house project for homeless veterans is moving forward.

This after council approved changing a building code violation the project might have faced.

The Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless is still working to secure funding for the $1.6 million project, however.

In Chatham County, there are more than 200 veterans without a permanent roof over their head.

