Building code changed for tiny house project in Savannah

Friday is Veterans Day, and we are honoring our military veterans who have made sacrifices serving their country.

Tiny Homes Project underway to help homeless veterans in Chatham County

Coming out of the Savannah City Council meeting on Thursday, we're learning the tiny house project for homeless veterans is moving forward.

This after council approved changing a building code violation the project might have faced.

The Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless is still working to secure funding for the $1.6 million project, however.

In Chatham County, there are more than 200 veterans without a permanent roof over their head.

