Lane closures continue Friday on Hwy 21 near I-95 in Port Wentworth

Construction, lane closures, and traffic seem to be a constant issue on Highway 21, near I-95 in Port Wentworth, as the Department of Transportation makes improvements to the area.

Those issues aren't stopping anytime soon. Crews had the lanes closed earlier Thursday and they'll do the same thing again Friday. The closure will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes of 21, between Highway 30 and I-95 and the I-95 Northbound off ramp. If you're on I-95, the area in question is at exit 109.

DOT recommends using an alternate route because of possible major delays in the area - and it all depends on the weather.

"This is just a single lane closure. What they will be doing is they are installing poles that hold the cables that hold the traffic signals, and this is for the new diverging Diamond Interchange," said a GDOT official.

All of this construction will unveil the Diverging Diamond Interchange. Georgia Department of Transportation was supposed to reveal the changes the weekend before Christmas, but weather forced them to postpone it.

The next scheduled work for this area is set for Jan. 13. During this time, State Route 21 will be closed to all thru-traffic under the Interstate 95 bridge.

