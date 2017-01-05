Body of woman recovered from vehicle in water in Long County

A body of a woman was recovered from a body of water on Mill Pond Road after a fatal wreck in Long County.

Officials are in the process of removing the vehicle from the water to ensure there were no other occupants.

Ray Purcell, an emergency medical technician, said he arrived on scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. to find the vehicle upside down in the water.

Purcell said initial attempts were made to find out if the vehicle was occupied. Due to the darkness of the water and the vehicle being upside down, rescuers were unable to find out if it was occupied until a tow truck was able to move the vehicle on its side.

GSP Trooper, Jamie Quinn said the woman's husband, a soldier assigned to Fort Stewart had been trying to reach his wife since noon Thursday and the call would go immediately to voice mail. Quinn said a motorist traveling on Mill Pond Road spotted the vehicle from the road and called authorities.

Purcell said the occupant of the vehicle was deceased.

