Rent deposits stolen from drop box at Red Lion Apartments

A suspect is wanted for stealing rent payments from a drop box at Red Lion Apartments on Waters Avenue in Savannah.

The complex manager tells us this is the second time the drop box has been broken into. The first happening during Hurricane Matthew, when the cameras were down.

This time, the thief was caught on camera.

If you recognize him, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.