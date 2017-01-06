Winter storm: South braces for snow, sleet and freezing rain - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Winter storm: South braces for snow, sleet and freezing rain

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)

By TOM FOREMAN Jr.
Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A winter storm bearing down on the Southeast with the possibility of snow, sleet and freezing rain is threatening to disrupt weekend travel and bring misery to millions.

Alabama and Georgia announced they were going on an emergency footing. Classes have been canceled across several states and motorists are being urged to avoid unnecessary weekend travel as crews rush to pre-treat roads that could be made treacherous by the storm.

Authorities said one person has died, a man whose pickup truck slid off a snow-covered road Thursday in Kentucky.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Friday and Saturday from eastern Alabama through north Georgia, including Atlanta, and into the Carolinas and part of Virginia.

In North Carolina, Saturday's ceremonies formally inaugurating a governor were canceled.

