Man with Savannah ties wanted for armed robbery in Wayne County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Man with Savannah ties wanted for armed robbery in Wayne County

Walter Pettyjohn (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Office) Walter Pettyjohn (Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
WAYNE CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office needs the public’s help to find a wanted man.

Deputies say Walter Pettyjohn faces several charges including burglary, and armed robbery for a robbery at the Citgo gas station on New Year's Eve night in Wayne County.

Pettyjohn is also wanted for parole violations. He is known frequent the Savannah area where he has family.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jasper County Fire-Rescue respond to apartment explosion.

    Jasper County Fire-Rescue respond to apartment explosion.

    Sunday, April 9 2017 11:44 AM EDT2017-04-09 15:44:56 GMT
    (Source: JCFR Facebook)(Source: JCFR Facebook)

    Jasper County Fire-Rescue responded to an apartment building explosion on Saturday in Ridgeland.

    More >>

    Jasper County Fire-Rescue responded to an apartment building explosion on Saturday in Ridgeland.

    More >>

  • Register town hall burns down, considered "total loss"

    Register town hall burns down, considered "total loss"

    Sunday, April 9 2017 10:00 AM EDT2017-04-09 14:00:14 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The town of Register, Ga. lost their town hall to an early morning structure fire that completely engulfed the building, burning it to the ground.  The Bulloch County Fire Department and the Bulloch County Sheriff's Department responded to a call that came in at 3:50 a.m. that the local government building was on fire. When the two agencies arrived on the scene, the structure was totally consumed with fire. At this time, Bulloch County Fire Chief Chris Ivey does not belie...

    More >>

    At this time, Bulloch County Fire Chief Chris Ivey does not believe foul play was involved.

    More >>

  • Tybee Island Officer dead after Hwy 17 wreck

    Tybee Island Officer dead after Hwy 17 wreck

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:33:22 GMT
    Florist John David made a wreath for the Tybee Police Department in honor of Officer Lewis (Source: WTOC)Florist John David made a wreath for the Tybee Police Department in honor of Officer Lewis (Source: WTOC)

    The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle struck by an SUV on Ogeechee Road near Southwest Middle School around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

    More >>

    The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle struck by an SUV on Ogeechee Road near Southwest Middle School around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly