Armed robbery, carjacking reported in downtown Savannah

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing elderly woman who was last seen on Saturday around 6 p.m. Georgia Cauley, 71, was last seen in the 7500 block of Skidaway Drive.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing elderly woman who was last seen on Saturday around 6 p.m. Georgia Cauley, 71, was last seen in the 7500 block of Skidaway Drive.More >>
This is a routine measure done to clear growth in training areas.More >>
This is a routine measure done to clear growth in training areas.More >>
Jasper County Fire-Rescue responded to an apartment building explosion on Saturday in Ridgeland.More >>
Jasper County Fire-Rescue responded to an apartment building explosion on Saturday in Ridgeland.More >>
The town of Register, Ga. lost their town hall to an early morning structure fire that completely engulfed the building, burning it to the ground. The Bulloch County Fire Department and the Bulloch County Sheriff's Department responded to a call that came in at 3:50 a.m. that the local government building was on fire. When the two agencies arrived on the scene, the structure was totally consumed with fire. At this time, Bulloch County Fire Chief Chris Ivey does not belie...More >>
At this time, Bulloch County Fire Chief Chris Ivey does not believe foul play was involved.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle struck by an SUV on Ogeechee Road near Southwest Middle School around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle struck by an SUV on Ogeechee Road near Southwest Middle School around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.More >>