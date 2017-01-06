Armed robbery, carjacking reported in downtown Savannah

An armed robbery and carjacking was reported in downtown Savannah Thursday night.

According to the Downtown Neighborhood Association, at approximately 10:57 p.m., a female student was robbed of her vehicle and cellphone by two armed male subjects in the 200 block of W. Park Avenue.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police responded and the vehicle was later recovered. However, the suspects remain on the loose. They are described as black males between 20 – 25 years of age.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call police.



