St. Joseph's/Candler hospitals begin visitor restrictions due to increase in flu cases

St. Joseph's Hospital and Candler Hospital in Savannah are implementing visitor restrictions to try to slow down the spread of the flu.

They say flu cases started increasing in November and peaked last week with outpatient visits for influenza-like illnesses at St. Joseph's/Candler more than doubling the state baseline.

The hospital asks that you do not visit the hospital if you have any signs or symptoms of the flu, and remind everyone that children under the age of 18 are not permitted to visit any patients at St. Joseph's/Candler.

