Missing Savannah teen found safe in Columbia, SC; returned to Savannah

Justin Jackson (Source: SCMPD) Justin Jackson (Source: SCMPD)
Another image of Justin Jackson (Source: SCMPD) Another image of Justin Jackson (Source: SCMPD)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Justin Jackson, 17, was found in Columbia, SC on Sunday by police and safely returned to Savannah.

Jackson was last seen in the 200 block of Chapel Lake South on Thursday, Jan. 5.

