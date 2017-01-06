Level 3 sex offender arrested in Pooler

A man is behind bars after failing to register as a sex offender in Pooler.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office arrested Daniel Jack Anderson - a level three sex offender - who had tampered with his ankle monitor, sending an alert to officials. Deputies say Anderson had previously registered as homeless, but the monitor led them to a home in Pooler where they arrested and booked him at the Chatham County Detention Center.

A level three sex offender is a sexually dangerous predator and must report to the sheriff's office six months following their birth month and update their required registration information.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.