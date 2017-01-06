Level 3 sex offender arrested in Pooler - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Level 3 sex offender arrested in Pooler

Daniel Jack Anderson (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office) Daniel Jack Anderson (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

A man is behind bars after failing to register as a sex offender in Pooler. 

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office arrested Daniel Jack Anderson - a level three sex offender - who had tampered with his ankle monitor, sending an alert to officials. Deputies say Anderson had previously registered as homeless, but the monitor led them to a home in Pooler where they arrested and booked him at the Chatham County Detention Center. 

A level three sex offender is a sexually dangerous predator and must report to the sheriff's office six months following their birth month and update their required registration information. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly