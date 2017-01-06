Southeast GA emergency crews heading to Atlanta ahead of weather

The snow and sleet will miss most of us here in our corner of Georgia and South Carolina, but local emergency officials are keeping an eye on the storm.

Some crews are heading up to help, while others are keeping an eye out at home. Emergency officials in Bulloch County don't anticipate any severe weather, but they say they'll be ready regardless.

Meanwhile, DOT road crews from the Southeast Georgia Headquarters in Jesup mobilized people and heavy equipment to head to Atlanta to assist where they think the weather will hit hardest. They expect inches of snow and ice to blanket roads and challenge drivers who are not used to the conditions. While Southeast Georgia will likely escape that, near freezing temperatures alone can have their own impact.

"We're telling people to take care of their pets, check on people who may need help, drip their pipes Saturday through Monday, and bring in the plants because they could see some damage otherwise," said Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety.

Those DOT crews did drop off one truckload of road salt in Screven County - the county in Southeast Georgia that stands the closest chance for icy conditions.

