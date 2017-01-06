Metro investigating Thursday night shooting at East 54th, Ash streets

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place on East 54th and Ash streets, injuring a 19-year-old male Thursday night.

Officers responded to Memorial around 9 p.m., where the victim arrived in a privately-owned vehicle, seeking care for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police say reportedly, he was walking on East 54th Street when the suspect approached and shot him before fleeing in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

The suspect's identity and circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

