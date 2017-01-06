Southwest Elementary 4th graders participate in History on Wheels program

Fourth graders at Southwest Elementary School learned about different historical periods in a fun and interactive way on Friday.

The Massie Heritage Center brought its History on Wheels program to the school, where students got to travel on the Underground Railroad, pan for gold, dress in colonial costumes, and much more.

"It kind of correlates what we're teaching in our classroom, so the kids can better relate to what's going on, and we're not reading just for the sake of reading. They get to see it live and learn from other adults in the community," said Tarrolyn Knowles-Tucker, Southwest Elementary School.

The History on Wheels program comes to the school once a year to educate fourth graders.

