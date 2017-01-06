Armstrong State students react to potential merger with Georgia Southern

The University System of Georgia is considering a merger between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University.

News that the Board of Regents could vote next week to merge Georgia Southern and Armstrong State didn't catch GSU alum Jake Hallman by surprise.

Armstrong State University students and faculty are finding out big changes could be on the horizon, in the form of a merger with Georgia Southern University.

Armstrong's president sent an email out saying if approved, the newly merged institution would be named Georgia Southern University.

The Armstrong students I spoke to earlier gave me a mixed bag of reactions, some saying they think the merger will open doors to even better resources.

Others didn't really know how to feel about the proposed merger, saying the news had not really sunk in yet.

Armstrong's president said in the email to students and faculty that the recommended consolidation will combine the best of both institutions. The email detailed the cooperation between the two schools should they become one, saying both campuses will play important roles in moving Georgia Southern forward. That would mean the creation of a joint steering committee, working teams of students and faculty and a consolidated website.

"I applied to Armstrong, so I'm not sure how I feel about graduating from a different university than I originally intended to. Because I mean, I like Armstrong, I love the campus. I've been here for three years now. I've really gotten attached to the school itself. So I would like for my degree to be from the school that it started at,” said Nick Moore, a junior at ASU.

"I feel like it's going to be for the greater good, and that overall it's going to be a better experience and worthwhile,” said Brianna Leckie, a first-year dual enrollment student.

Armstrong's president says more information will be released following the Board of Regents meeting next Wednesday.

