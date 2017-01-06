New Pooler City Hall open for business

The city of Pooler continues to grow with new businesses and restaurants. You may have noticed the new City Hall building.

WTOC sat down with the mayor to get a look inside the new upgrades. City Hall is still under construction, but it's almost done. They've been in the building for a few months, and Mayor Lamb actually gave us a peek inside of the three-story building, including council chambers. It's a complete upgrade from the old building.

"I don't think we missed a single day from moving out of that building into this," said Mayor Lamb.

The mayor says the police department has now moved into the first floor of the building.

"It's a police department that has grown by quite a few numbers too, so we had to make sure we had plenty of room for them when they did move in," he said.

The second floor is for administrative offices, like paying water bills, and on the third floor sits council and council chambers.

"This City Hall though is the beginning of a revitalization of this historic part, and we're hoping that this area will grow also in the near future," said Mayor Lamb.

There is also a new municipal court outside of City Hall, where the old fire station was.

Mayor Lamb says some people have looked at the building, thinking it's too big, but he says if they didn't build it up the way they did, they would have had to rebuild again in a few years.

"So, by going with this additional third floor, this gives a lot of room for this complex to grow into."

