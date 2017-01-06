Good News: Ribbon-cutting for new BC STEM wing

The future became present at Benedictine on Friday, thanks to a big assist from Cadets past.

The school cut the ribbon and moved into the first phase of its new STEM wing Friday morning, marking the largest improvement and expansion to the BC campus in more than a half-century since it relocated to Seawright Drive.

The grand opening came less than a year since Edward Brown III, a member of BC's Class of 1966, became the largest donor by contributing $1 million to the facility that will enable Benedictine to offer enhanced instruction in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, providing a broader STEM background and greater opportunities to BC students now and into the future.

“I'm a firm believer in academics and this is a great program here, but it had become dated. and it is very important to continue to invest in these young men because they are our future,” said Brown III.

“This new STEM wing means progress. it's a forward to the future of raising the academic stakes at Benedictine, the hope for these students coming through is that they appreciate the opportunity they have and take advantage of what has been given to them. This is special to me in that I wouldn't have done as well in life if I had not had the sound academic foundation and it all began right here,” said Benedictine Science Department Chair Brennan Lemieux.

The school also introduced Friday several nearly completed rooms in Phase II of what will eventually be a $5 million STEM wing.

