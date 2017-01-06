SCMPD searching for suspect who stole packages from front porches in Dec.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who stole packages from the porches of a least four residents in December 2016.

Officers learned that between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 30, the suspect stole packages from each victim’s residence before driving away in a black Jeep Liberty.

The suspect left the empty boxes at other homes.

Two incidents occurred in the Bradley Point South neighborhood, including one near Saybrook Point and Concordia Drive and another near Amherst Way and Tweet Point. Soon after, additional incidents occurred near the intersection of Putters Place and Al Henderson Boulevard as well as the 200 block of Meadowlark Circle.

The suspect is described as a white male standing between 5 feet 9 and 5 feet 11. He weighs roughly 180 to 200 pounds. During the incident, he wore a red short-sleeved shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

