Tim's Take: Twins with different birthdays

All twins are atypical, a statistical longshot, making up just three percent of all births in the U.S.

However, little James and Matthew Criddle are taking that uniqueness to a new level, two peas from the same pod, but not the same birthday.

"It was nothing we planned, nothing we tried to work for,’’ said Nick Criddle, the identical twins’ father. “It was just that was the time.’’

There were actually five sets of twins born last week, separated by minutes on the clock and a year on the calendar, one arriving on New Year's Eve, the other not born until New Year's Day.

Talk about a resolution that would be tough to top.

"I find it exciting,’’ said Cassandra Martinez, whose boy-girl twins were born on different days, “because I ended the one year with a baby and I started the new year with another one.’’

Having twins with different birthdays would make for more than conversation.

It could even make it easier for them to overcome one twin challenge.

As the father of twins, I can attest to the bond they share, but also sometimes the burden of having to establish their own identity independent of the other.

That shouldn't be difficult for these siblings who will soon be blowing out candles a day and a year apart, and they will always celebrate a new year with their own countdowns on opposite sides of midnight, always the same, but also separate.

"As it was happening, it was kind of like, oh,’’ said Brandon Shay, whose sons were born of different sides of midnight last Saturday. “We kind of had a little foreshadowing that this could happen, and it did.’’

It happened in the rarest of ways last week for five families whose approach to 2016 becoming 2017 was out with the new and in with the new.

