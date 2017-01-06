BCSO searching for pair who robbed North Face in Bluffton

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man and a woman who stole nearly $400 worth of merchandise from the North Face store in Bluffton, Jan. 1.

The female suspect was caught on surveillance camera at 6:17 p.m, putting the merchandise in the bag she was carrying, while a male suspect stuffed clothing in his backpack. Investigators say they racked up a total of $391 worth of clothes.

If you have any information on these individuals, please contact L/Cpl. Williamson at 843.255.3308. You may also call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.