Ford Plantation hosts sendoff picnic for deploying soldiers

Folks in Richmond Hill taking care of their own and our own.

Ford Plantation hosted a sendoff picnic today for soon-to-be-deploying soldiers from Fort Stewart's 549th Military Police Company. Members of the community providing food, games and a good time in a beautiful setting.

But it won't end there, the soldiers will be heading Germany to assist in a law enforcement mission at the end of the month and Ford Plantation residents will continue to support the soldiers and their families throughout the coming year, adopting the 549th MP Company in an act of gratitude and support from of the Richmond Hill community for Fort Stewart and the military community.

“We really wanted to do something to show the troops how much we appreciate everything they do for us. There are so many things to be grateful for, so we wanted to do something for them and their families before they deployed, and we'll be doing events throughout the year,” said Jim Trolinger, a member of Ford Plantation board.

“It makes me feel very comfortable knowing that I'm going away for a while, the same thing for my soldiers and we still have members of the community that are willing to assist and look out for our families. So it makes me feel very confident and happy,” said 549th MP Company Commander Capt. Manuel Ortiz.

The 549th's deployment is scheduled to last for nine months.

