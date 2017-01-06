Cleanup from Matthew almost complete at Bonaventure Cemetery

Bonaventure Cemetery is almost completely cleaned up - months after Hurricane Matthew left it in a mess.

The storm toppled several trees, which in turn damaged grave plots. The cemetery director tells us the cemetery was open without restrictions to tours beginning last month, but some minor work still needs to be done.

"We are on the downhill side of the cleanup process. My crews are currently still cleaning up the debris, but the vast majority of it has been removed. The contractors, the majority of the work has been done. There is some that remains but the important thing is the safety issues have been removed," said Richard Gerbasi, Cemetery Director.

It took cemetery staff about a month following Hurricane Matthew to get the landmark ready to open for visitors again.

