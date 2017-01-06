GA lawmakers return to Atlanta Monday for 2017 General Assembly

Georgia lawmakers return to Atlanta Monday for the 2017 General Assembly session.

One of the most important things they do is pass a budget that funds programs all over the state.

One state senator we spoke with said the challenge this year will be prioritizing the small increase in revenue the state is seeing. An upturn in the economy gives them more resources but deciding where they go is the hard part.

“Our problem will be holding to a conservative estimate of what the governor says the estimates will be and trying to spend conservatively,” said Appropriations Committee Chair Sen. Jack Hill.

The legislature convenes Monday morning. We'll be there with live reports.

