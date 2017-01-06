Driver cited following 3-vehicle crash on Ga 144

A driver has been cited following a bad crash on Georgia Highway 144 in Richmond Hill Thursday morning.

The Georgia State Patrol says three vehicles were involved in the crash just east of Timber Trail. It happened just before 7:30 a.m. and blocked traffic for about three hours.

Troopers say the at-fault driver crossed the centerline and struck two vehicles head-on. All three drivers were transported to Memorial Health in Savannah with non-life threatening injuries. Two were transported via ambulance. One was transported via helicopter after being extricated from their vehicle.

The at-fault driver was cited for failure to maintain lane.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.