Driver cited following 3-vehicle crash on Ga 144

The town of Register, Ga. lost their town hall to an early morning structure fire that completely engulfed the building, burning it to the ground. The Bulloch County Fire Department and the Bulloch County Sheriff's Department responded to a call that came in at 3:50 a.m. that the local government building was on fire. When the two agencies arrived on the scene, the structure was totally consumed with fire. At this time, Bulloch County Fire Chief Chris Ivey does not believe foul play was involved.
Families enjoyed Sunday's beautiful weather at a free spring party at the islands YMCA.
The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office and Twin City Police Department responded to GA Highway 192 South in Twin City after they received a report of a gunshot victim being located in a residence.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting incident at the ball field near Grays Hill Community Center off Bruce K. Smalls Drive on Sunday evening.
Thousands headed to Darien in McIntosh County Sunday to watch this year's blessing of the fleet.
