5th annual Yates Astro Revolution 5K held at Bethesda Academy

Rain and wind did not stop runners on Bethesda Academy's campus Saturday morning.

More than 100 runners braved the cold to run the 5th annual Yates Astro Revolution 5K trail route around the scenic campus.

Race proceeds benefit the Women's Board of Bethesda. The women's board supports students attending the all-boys private school.

They call themselves the "moms" of these boys - making sure they have everything they need to be successful at the school.

"To become better young men and to develop a skillset that they can take out after they leave here, to live a meaningful life with a job and a family and a career. That's what I'm here for," said Val Bowers, 2017 Race Chair.

120 boys are currently enrolled at Bethesda Academy 6th through 12th grades.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.