Drunk driver crashes into building on Montgomery Cross Rd.

SAVANNAH, GA

A woman is facing charges after police say she crashed her car into a building on the corner of Clark Avenue and Montgomery Cross Road.

Police say that woman was driving under the influence. The car did roll over, but the woman was not injured in the crash.

Rainy conditions are believed to also play a factor that crash.

