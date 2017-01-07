Oatland Island Wildlife Center holds campfire night after Hurricane Matthew

The cold weather isn't stopping a night of fun by the fire at Oatland Island Wildlife Center on Saturday, as plenty of families are bundled up and enjoying smores.

They had to close after Hurricane Matthew because of damage and evacuated some of the animals, but this event is a way to bring people back to Oatland Island as they slowly recover.

The center hasn't held the family campfire event in several years, but say they've been missing the public and numbers of visitors - so this is a great way to bring them back and raise money.

They're roasting marshallows by the fire, drinking hot cocoa and telling stories and singing songs. They're also taking a night hike to learn about nocturnal animals and winter constellations.

Michelle Kelly, one of the organizers, says they want to thank you for supporting them through all of the hurricane recovery processes.

"It's been very slow and we've all been anticipating a full opening and it's slowly happening and day by day there is something new opening up and its a miracle or its a wonder that its taken this long."

Wolf and fox exhibits are still closed, but they will be reopening soon. Saturday's event is for those who already preregistered.

