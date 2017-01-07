4th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade held on Tybee Island

Several people came out to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior on Tybee Island Saturday at the 4th annual Martin Luther King Junior Parade and Celebration.

The parade kicked off at the Walter Parker Pier at 2 p.m. and finished up at the old Tybee school at the YMCA.

Organizers say the main mission of the event was to bring the community together while highlighting humans rights issues past and present.

"His spirit of working together in a peaceful way to acheive a common goal is something we all can learn from," said Mayor Jason Buelterman, Tybee Island.

"Regardless of your political persuasion, or where you live, or how much money you have; none of that matters. We're all human beings and we're having a wonderful civil rights program," said Julia Pierce, parade coordinator.

This year's Grand Marshal was the Honorable Regina Thomas.

