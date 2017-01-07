SCCPSS holds 8th annual Student Success Expo, STEM festival

The Savannah-Chatham School District held the 8th annual Student Success Expo and STEM festival on Saturday.
Students and parents filled the Savannah mall to speak to school principals and program directors.
Attendees enjoyed interactive displays and learned all about public school options in the district.
The Expo and festival draw thousands of people each year to learn about the seamless transition from elementary, middle, and high school to post-secondary education.
