Crews respond to house fire on Tybee Island

Tybee Island and Southside Fire crews responded to a fire on San Marco Drive on Tybee Island, around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The homeowner says the fire started in the fireplace. The Tybee Fire Chief said flames were coming through the roof when they got on scene. Firefighters put out the blaze in about ten minutes.

The house suffered serious damage. The back of the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews cleared the scene around 11:30 p.m.

