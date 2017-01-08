Savannah man dead after house fire on Southside

Savannah Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fatal house fire on Gray Fox Way, around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames had already breached the roof of the one-story home.

While attacking the flames, firefighters discovered a male resident in the living room area of the home. They were able to remove the victim from the fire and administer first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. Unfortunately, the man died of his injuries.

Identification of the victim is being withheld until proper next of kin notifications are made.

The house suffered severe structural damage, as the roof on the home collapsed. No one else was inside of the building at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

