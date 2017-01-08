Annual Blanket Drive for local senior citizens kicks off Monday

Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI) will kick off their annual Blanket Drive on Monday at 6 a.m. at the Starbucks on Bay Street.

Help local seniors stay warm this winter by donating a new blanket to one of the drop-off locations listed below.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

Senior Citizens, Inc. - 3025 Bull Street

Starbucks at Bay Street - 135 W. Bay Street

Starbucks at Twelve Oaks - 5500 Abercorn Street, #45

Starbucks at Victory Drive (Skidaway Road) - 2106 E. Victory Drive

Starbucks at Broughton - 1 E. Broughton Street

Starbucks at White Bluff & Abercorn - 7805 Abercorn, Suite 29a

Starbucks at Oglethorpe Mall - 7804 Abercorn Street

Starbucks at Pooler - 405 Pooler Parkway, Suite 100

Oakridge Fitness Center at The Landings - 71 Green Island Road

Franklin Creek Tennis Center at The Landings - 910 Franklin Creek Road

The Village Library at The Landings - 1 Skidaway Village Square

The Landings Company Real Estate office - One Landings Way North

Donors at Starbucks will receive a free tall handcrafted Starbucks beverage of their choice or any size brewed coffee through February 14.

Cash donations to help purchase blankets are also welcomed at the SCI office.

Starbucks is accepting donations through January 31. Other locations will collect through February 28.

Seniors in need of an extra blanket this winter season can pick one up at SCI's headquarters at 3025 Bull Street from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please bring photo ID and proof of income (low-income applicants only).

"It's a great way this time of year for people to be thankful that they have adequate heat, and to remember people that may not. Just pick up a blanket, and tell somebody that you're caring about them," said Patti Lyons, President, SCI.

For more information, please call 912.236.0363 or visit seniorcitizensinc.org.

