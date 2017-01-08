Annual Blanket Drive for local senior citizens kicks off Monday - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Annual Blanket Drive for local senior citizens kicks off Monday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI) will kick off their annual Blanket Drive on Monday at 6 a.m. at the Starbucks on Bay Street.

Help local seniors stay warm this winter by donating a new blanket to one of the drop-off locations listed below. 

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

Senior Citizens, Inc. - 3025 Bull Street
Starbucks at Bay Street - 135 W. Bay Street
Starbucks at Twelve Oaks - 5500 Abercorn Street, #45
Starbucks at Victory Drive (Skidaway Road) - 2106 E. Victory Drive
Starbucks at Broughton - 1 E. Broughton Street
Starbucks at White Bluff & Abercorn - 7805 Abercorn, Suite 29a
Starbucks at Oglethorpe Mall - 7804 Abercorn Street
Starbucks at Pooler - 405 Pooler Parkway, Suite 100
Oakridge Fitness Center at The Landings - 71 Green Island Road
Franklin Creek Tennis Center at The Landings - 910 Franklin Creek Road
The Village Library at The Landings - 1 Skidaway Village Square
The Landings Company Real Estate office - One Landings Way North

Donors at Starbucks will receive a free tall handcrafted Starbucks beverage of their choice or any size brewed coffee through February 14.

Cash donations to help purchase blankets are also welcomed at the SCI office.

Starbucks is accepting donations through January 31. Other locations will collect through February 28.

Seniors in need of an extra blanket this winter season can pick one up at SCI's headquarters at 3025 Bull Street from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please bring photo ID and proof of income (low-income applicants only).

"It's a great way this time of year for people to be thankful that they have adequate heat, and to remember people that may not. Just pick up a blanket, and tell somebody that you're caring about them," said Patti Lyons, President, SCI. 

For more information, please call 912.236.0363 or visit seniorcitizensinc.org.

