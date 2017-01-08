Connexion Church holds first service in Savannah

Connexion Church on Skidaway Road held their first service on Sunday morning in Savannah.

The new church is breaking barriers and making history by combining three different and distinct congregations. The new members came from three Savannah United Methodist churches - Speedwell, Aldersgate, and Cokesbury.

All three were struggling to stay open. The church was formally created in June of 2016 when the members of each church voted to merge together.

"Savannah's a troubled city, Savannah needs revival, Savannah needs renewal and we hope to impact Savannah in a positive way through breaking down racial barriers, revitalization, ministry outreach and simply being God's face in the community," said Pastor Jay Michael Culbreth, Connexion Church.

Pastor Jay says the theme for the church this year is New Beginnings. Church services will be held every Sunday at 11 a.m.

