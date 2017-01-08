GSU, ASU possible merger stirs up debate

The news of a possible merger between Armstrong State and Georgia Southern is causing quite the firestorm online.

Plenty of people has been expressing their opinions against the merger on Armstrong's Facebook page.

Our Tesia Reed met with some of these students and alum and joins us now with their reaction.

Both Armstrong and Georgia Southern students are vocal about this merger - but most Armstrong students seem to be against it. They've even started a petition that at last check has more than 2,000 signatures.

"I don't want Southern. I chose Armstrong for Armstrong, not Southern, and I'm going to have to transfer again if the merger goes through. I'm going to be one of those students and I know of at least 20 students who are like what are we going to do now," said Mikayla Williams, Armstrong sophomore.

Mikayla Williams says she transferred out of Georgia Southern because it was too big for her. The sophomore says she found a family with the pirates and she doesn't want to be taken away from her.

"I think that's what a lot of us are upset about is that the board of regents was just like oh we're going to combine the schools were not even going to ask the students what the students feel and how that change will impact us. "Wow, 2.5 to 3 years of my life are going to kind of be erased," said Williams.

Chad Armstrong graduated from Armstrong in the early 90's on a baseball scholarship, and while he says he'll still have his diploma, the history will be lost.

"While I think Georgia Southern is a great school, I think Armstrong is strong own it's on," said Armstrong.

Amber Carrington a freshman says she signed two petitions against this merge and her colleagues are worried about a potential tuition hike .

On the other side, some people have even thought about what this may mean for Savannah State University.

Just last year, Albany State merged with Darton State and the enrollment numbers dropped and programs were cut.

"I feel like with the GSU ASU merge that it's really going to try and possibly look over savannah state but I know we are a strong Tiger family," said Ashleigh Montford, SSU senior.

The merger is being recommended by University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley to the Board of Regents and not Armstong, but despite that fact, students and alumni plan on protesting on Monday and Tuesday on Armstrong's campus before the vote on Wednesday.

