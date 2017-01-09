Firefighters across country raising money for "Team Chico"

Fire departments across five states are joining together on a very important mission - to deliver a motorized scooter from one friend to another in the name of brotherhood.

The family of a firefighter who lost his battle to cancer donated the scooter to another firefighter - Battalion Chief David "Chico" Creasy in Richmond, Virginia. Creasy is also battling cancer.

Now the people taking the scooter to him are traveling from station to station collecting donations for "Team Chico."

They're also raising awareness to the dangers firefighters face. Modern houses put off more than 50 thousand toxic chemicals and carcinogens when burning.

"Once it stops burning and starts smoking that's when the dangers are. That's where we have a lot of toxins that we can't get off our body or quit breathing. When we stop breathing those toxins, then maybe we can stop having cancer in the fire services," said Mike Carver, Georgia Fallen Firefighters Association.

The scooter is going to be decked out "firefighter style" once it gets to Virginia.

Follow the journey on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WeAreTeamChicoHeros/

Donations to the family can be made here: Paypal.me/joinchicosarmy

