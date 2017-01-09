One person injured in overnight fire in Garden City

One person is recovering after a fire at a home in Garden City overnight.

Officials were called to a home in the 700 block of Davis Avenue at 1 a.m. Monday morning. A preliminary investigation found that a cigarette may have contributed to the fire.

According to police, no one lived in the home, but it was a frequent house for known drug users. The injured person is expected to be okay.

The fire is under investigation by Garden City Police.

