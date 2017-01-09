One person injured in overnight fire in Garden City

Scott Pinholster entered at not-guilty plea at the Effingham County Courthouse Thursday morning for his involvement in the January murder of 27-year-old Courtney Wells.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department continues to try and identify a male suspected of armed robbery at the Suntrust Bank on Skidaway Road on Monday, April 3.More >>
Five attorneys have notified the court that they'll be representing the homeless man charged with setting a fire that led to the collapse of a portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta.More >>
A two-vehicle rollover crash on Airways Avenue just east of I-95 in Pooler has been cleared.More >>
Georgia Southern University President Dr. Jaimie Hebert will be hosting a question and answer session for Armstrong University students on Wednesday, April 12.More >>
