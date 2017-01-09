SCCPSS: School is in session Monday

The mix-up came after Chatham County Schools in North Carolina posted this alert to their website Sunday. (Source: Chatham County Schools, North Carolina)

A mix-up online has some Chatham County parents confused about whether there is school Monday.

We received several Facebook messages and phone calls asking if school is in session for Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, so we reached out to the school district to clear up the confusion. School officials say Monday, Jan. 9 is a regular school day for all students.

The mix-up came after Chatham County Schools in North Carolina posted an alert to their website Sunday saying schools would be closed there on Monday.

Again, school will be in session as normal on Monday, and parents are asked to dress students appropriately for early morning cold temperatures with layers for added warmth.

