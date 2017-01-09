Beaufort County Schools holding information fair on School Choice Program

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police, USCG and CCSO has given the all clear after a bomb threat was called in near Standard Concrete on Wahlstrom Street.More >>
A film receiving a lot of recent press was filmed right here in the Coastal Empire.More >>
Crime is a major concern for most of us, but you can help make a difference in the fight to make our communities safer.More >>
A vehicle fire is under investigation in Burton after firefighters responded to the intersection at County Shed and Jennings roads Tuesday night, to find a vehicle fully involved in flames.More >>
Scott Pinholster entered at not-guilty plea at the Effingham County Courthouse Thursday morning for his involvement in the January murder of 27-year-old Courtney Wells.More >>
