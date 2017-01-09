Beaufort County Schools holding information fair on School Choice Program

The Beaufort County School District will be providing parents will an opportunity to learn more on their School Choice Program this week.

An information fair will be held Monday to give parents everything they need to know before the application process begins for the upcoming school year.

The 2017-2018 school year will be the third year the district has coordinated the school choice program, and it continues to grow in popularity. Over 2,300 students currently attend schools outside of their zoned attendance areas. The program is designed to accommodate the different learning styles of children knowing the options for students can range based on where there are, with some of the options focusing more on arts, duel language immersion, advanced math and science, and even early college to name a few.

Parents will not have to pay extra for their children to go to a different school within the district, but parents will be responsible for transporting their child if they live outside of their schools' attendance zones.

To learn more about Beaufort County's school choice program, the informational fair will be Monday, Jan. 9 from 6 until 7:30 p.m., and will feature the programs in northern Beaufort County. The second fair for those in southern Beaufort County will be from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at McCracken Middle School.

Applications will be posted to the Beaufort County School District's website on Feb. 1.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.