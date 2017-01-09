Crash cleared on I-16 EB at Chatham Pkwy - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

A crash caused heavy delays on I-16 eastbound Monday morning.

Savannah-Chatham Metro police and Southside EMS responded around 7 a.m. Officials say a female driver had low blood sugar and passed out. She hit another vehicle before going into the median.

The woman was transported to Memorial for treatment. 

The crash has been cleared but delays could linger for a while longer due to the traffic backup.

